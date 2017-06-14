Selena Gomez continues to surprise her large fan base with treat after treat. The singer and actress just revealed via Instagram Stories that she is back in the studio recording something new — and no, it's not a new song. It's actually for her role as Mavis in the third installment in the Hotel Transylvania animated movie franchise, Transylvania 3.
Teen Vogue points out that the actress is surrounded by drawing boards of her character in the short video she posted for fans on Insta. Her character, Mavis, is the daughter of Dracula, who is voiced by Adam Sandler. Additionally, Andy Samberg plays Johnny, Mavis' human husband who accidentally finds the monster-filled hotel in the first Hotel Transylvania movie. According to IMDb, Transylvania 3 will center around a cruise trip (on Monster Cruise Ship, what else) that Mavis surprises Dracula with so he can take a break from working at the hotel. While on the trip, Dracula meets a woman he is interested in named Ericka, who also happens to be the ship's captain. Of course, nothing is ever what it seems, and it turns out that Ericka's family lineage is a direct nemesis of Dracula's ancestors. Chaos ensues.
Gomez appears to be alone in the studio from her videos, but she may be recording the lines with her fictional dad and boo (Sandler and Samberg). Between this film and a second season of 13 Reasons Why in the works, Gomez is a very, very busy girl.
Check out the behind-the-scenes footage that the 24-year-old shared on her social media account, below. The film is slated to be released in 2018.
