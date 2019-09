Unless your approach to beauty can best be described as “fearless,” experimenting with makeup trends that push the limits of your tried-and-true comfort zone can seem daunting. Swiping on that metallic blue lip in front of the mirror in the safety of your own home is one thing; wearing it to the bar or your best friend’s birthday party is another entirely. But MAC is doing its part to make trying new trends a lot less complicated — and a lot easier on your wallet, too.