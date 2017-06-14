Starting tomorrow, 15th June, if you buy any two MAC lip products in stores or on the brand's website, you’ll get an additional full-sized lipstick of your choice — for free. What’s more, as part of the initiative, the brand has put together a kind of trend glossary that lays out everything you need to get each look. Gloss, ombré, glitter, stain, matte, nude, metallic, and the iconic MAC red lip — whichever one you’re into, you’ll find a breakdown of the three products (and brushes) you’ll want to get your hands on to get in on the trend.