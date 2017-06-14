Unless your approach to beauty can best be described as “fearless,” experimenting with makeup trends that push the limits of your tried-and-true comfort zone can seem daunting. Swiping on that metallic blue lip in front of the mirror in the safety of your own home is one thing; wearing it to the bar or your best friend’s birthday party is another entirely. But MAC is doing its part to make trying new trends a lot less complicated — and a lot easier on your wallet, too.
Starting tomorrow, 15th June, if you buy any two MAC lip products in stores or on the brand's website, you’ll get an additional full-sized lipstick of your choice — for free. What’s more, as part of the initiative, the brand has put together a kind of trend glossary that lays out everything you need to get each look. Gloss, ombré, glitter, stain, matte, nude, metallic, and the iconic MAC red lip — whichever one you’re into, you’ll find a breakdown of the three products (and brushes) you’ll want to get your hands on to get in on the trend.
#MACLipsLipsLips is the perfect way to try out new formulas and textures without making the full financial commitment, so there’s no better time to shop that dramatic black lipstick you’ve had your eye on for months. (We see you.) Just be sure to hop on the deal before it ends on 25th June, because you’re on your own after that. Consider this the ultimate lip color hack.
