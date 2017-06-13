Southwest Wants To Give You $39 Tickets For Its Birthday

Well, this is generous of you, Southwest.
The airline is celebrating its 46th birthday by giving us the gift of cheap flights. And we're not exactly complaining — all of those summer travel plans have already put a pretty big dent in our bank accounts.
Travel + Leisure reports that the discounted tickets are on sale right now to destinations in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. But book fast: The deadline is June 15 at 11:59 p.m. in the time zone of your departure city.
Click over to the Southwest website and you'll see scores and scores of one-way flights for dirt cheap. The flash-sale flights depart on Monday through Thursday between August 22 and December 16. There are a few blackout dates, too, like Thanksgiving weekend, and definitely check the website for other restrictions.
A few sample fares include: $39 between Reno/Tahoe, NV, and Oakland, CA; $49 between Cincinnati, OH, and Baltimore, MD; $59 from Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (starting at $135 for the flight back); $89 between San Diego and Phoenix; $104 between Denver and San Antonio, TX; and $160 between Seattle and Chicago (Midway).
Southwest is also offering discounted flights to and from Cuba, should you want to take advantage of that while we can. Flights from both Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, FL, to Havana start at $99, with $105 for the way back. You can also visit the beach town of Varadero, Cuba, for the same price if you fly from Fort Lauderdale.
Advertisement