J.K. Rowling Breaks Down How Liberal Men Are Failing As Allies In An Epic Tweet Storm

Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore. 1/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images 5/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
‘Cunt’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. 7/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female. 9/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: 11/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
Preach. This is the proof that opposite opinions shouldn't be taken as a reason to attack people. Ask J.K, she knows her stuff. https://t.co/ktOgrITGt3— Frisk (@FleurDeForest) June 9, 2017
I've met guys who consider themselves progressive, but who also default to this sort of behavior to minimize women. Spot on, Ms. Rowling. https://t.co/DLArAXDc0E— Caitfefe (@nolanolegal) June 9, 2017
Words are powerful.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 9, 2017
They can empower & inspire, enlighten & humble.
But they can also degrade, manipulate & terrify.
Choose wisely. ?? https://t.co/MRNxtw1skN