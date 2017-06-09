We've been sending Lauren Conrad good vibes ever since she announced her pregnancy via Instagram in January. It turns out, however, she doesn't need them. In an interview with Fit Pregnancy, the mom-to-be (who just released her own maternity clothing line) isn't too stressed about the concept of childbirth. In fact, she isn't stressed at all.
"Last night I ordered a book on putting together a birth plan," she told the magazine. "My main concern is doing whatever’s right in the moment. My friends have said, 'Have a plan, but don’t be so committed that you’re unwilling to change if you need to.'"
Advertisement
As for the pain? That's the last thing on the former reality star's mind.
"I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth," she continued. "Maybe I’m just naive, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever."
Right now, the star is too focused on juggling her business and her pregnancy. As a business owner, it's hard to go on maternity leave. However, she's sure her team will do just fine without her.
"I made a big effort over the last two years to build a team that I trust, knowing my end goal was to be a mother," she explained. "I’ve gotten to the place where I feel confident that I can step away for a minute and everyone will be able to carry on."
With that in mind, it's full steam ahead. Just last week, Conrad finally announced the sex of her baby.
"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," she captioned a photo of a sweet card on Instagram.
When it comes to her baby, the message is simple: Bring it on.
Advertisement