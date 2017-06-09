Dwyane Wade Just Said The Sweetest Thing About Gabrielle Union's Curls

Finding someone who's willing and able to love you despite your wretched morning breath can feel like an unbearably difficult task for most single people out there. Landing a partner who also jump shots at the chance to sing your praises to anyone who'll listen, however? Yeah, that just sounds damn near impossible.
Unless you're one half of couple-who-makes-us-weep-with-envy Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, because clearly these two are some of the lucky ones. When the pair showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week, Wade didn't want to talk about basketball statistics or Lebron James or his thoughts on president Donald Trump's less-than-stellar Twitter etiquette. Nope, the Chicago Bulls player wanted to gab about his wife Union, because damn, was everything about her "sexy" that night.
So what, exactly, could Wade be referring to, you wonder? "It's everything. It's the hair — it's the big hair,” he told Entertainment Tonight. "You know my wife don’t normally go for the big hair. She’s been doing it lately, so you know it’s the whole thing." (And in case you missed the winning look, click on over to our coverage for a peek.)
Oh, but that's not all he digs: "I love the jacket as well. It’s chic, you know. She look relaxed, but it’s still sexy. I like it!" So, just so we're all clear here: The goal is to find someone who can't get enough of every single thing you do, from the top of your head down to your toes. Actually, that sounds about right. This will be a breeze.
