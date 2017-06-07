Their characters may not have made it down the aisle on Gotham, but Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin are very much married, reports Perez Hilton.
It was announced that the TV stars were engaged back in November of 2016, months after Baccarin gave birth to the pair's baby girl, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, in March. And now, the couple was able to have a wedding that plenty of people dream about — even if we're a little bummed that our O.C. crush is hitched.
The pair's wedding reportedly took place at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens on Friday, though both Baccarin and McKenzie kept the special moment away from social media. Friday also happened to be Baccarin's birthday, which likely made the celebration extra special. So far no word on who was in attendance, but how cute would it be if Frances was given a tiny bouquet of flowers to hold?
McKenzie's O.C. co-star Adam Brody is also a recently married man with a baby. Back when Brody was marrying Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, McKenzie admitted that he was not asked to attend his onscreen bro's nuptials, even though the two have kept in touch. He revealed the reason during an interview with Huffington Post Live:
"I did not go to [Adam's] wedding," said McKenzie. "I think they wanted to kind of keep it super low-profile, so I did not take umbrage."
Though McKenzie and Baccarin star together on Gotham, they actually have a history on The O.C. However, McKenzie revealed he forgot he had already met his now-wife when they were introduced on the set of their second Fox show. He told James Corden on The Late Late Show:
"I apparently blew her off...," admitted McKenzie. "So I'm thinking, 'What kind of idiot would blow off this gorgeous, beautiful, sophisticated, intelligent, successful woman?' Then I thought of what kind of boy I was at 25, and [I was] that kind of idiot."
