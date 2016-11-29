Your O.C. crush is officially off the market.
Ben McKenzie, who played the rough around the edges Ryan Atwood, is engaged to Morena Baccarin. The two subtly announced the news on November 28 while attending the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Awards. Baccarin was seen wearing a shining diamond engagement ring, sparking rumors which were quickly confirmed by a source to Us Weekly.
Baccarin and McKenzie met on the set of the FOX's Gotham, which started airing in 2014. The couple also has a baby girl, born in March of 2016, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan. That's quite a mouthful for a nine-month-old, but, according to McKenzie, they just call her Frankie.
Even though the engagement comes as no surprise, it's still sad to see Ryan without his Marissa Cooper after all these years. Old loves die hard.
