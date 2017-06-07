ColourPop Is Having A Huge Last Call Sale — But You Have To Hurry

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that every month cult makeup brand ColourPop has a killer sale. In April, it was 20% off the entire store. Last month, the brand’s much-loved Super Shock Shadows were buy two, get one free. Like clockwork, it’s time for the June offering — and it might be the best one yet.
ColourPop posted to Instagram announcing a huge addition to its last call section. And when they say last call, they mean it. Dozens of lippie stix, shadows, highlighters, and multi-product kits are going into retirement, but lucky for us, we have one last shot at nabbing our favorite colors — and at 20% off, too!
That means you can grab a Lippie Stix or Super Shock Shadow for only $4, or go big with a selection of lip sets. Want the Kylie Lip Kit look? ColourPop’s Lip Trios ring it at less than $12 and feature an Ultra Matte Lip, Lippie Stix, and a Lip Pencil in matching shades. (And you know they're very close to the same darn thing.)
What's more, the brand’s nude creme Lip Sets will only set you back $8, but not everyone is happy they're being let go from the roster. “Save them!!!” a follower commented, “I always get compliments. [I don’t know] why you guys would take them away?”
We understand the pain. It’s hard to say goodbye to some of our favorite kits and shades. But it looks like there might be a chance to save your favorite product from retirement. ColourPop is asking fans to call out the products they want saved — and the brand might pardon them from retirement.
So, which one do you want to save? We love Sure Thing, a warm beige nude lippie stix, but the Super Shock Shadow kit in Mile High is a close second. Sigh, it's never easy to say goodbye, is it?
