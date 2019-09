ColourPop Has Two Insanely Good Sales Going On Right Now

The best kind of makeup is makeup that doesn’t force you to choose between quality and quantity — as in, it’s both good and on the right end of the affordability scale, so you can stock up on the necessities (and all the other stuff) without burning a hole the size of Jupiter in your wallet. That’s the magic of ColourPop , whose $6 liquid lipsticks and $5 pressed pigments in every shade of the rainbow rank up there with the best of 'em.