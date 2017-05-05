Story from Beauty

ColourPop Has Two Insanely Good Sales Going On Right Now

Rachel Krause
The best kind of makeup is makeup that doesn’t force you to choose between quality and quantity — as in, it’s both good and on the right end of the affordability scale, so you can stock up on the necessities (and all the other stuff) without burning a hole the size of Jupiter in your wallet. That’s the magic of ColourPop, whose $6 liquid lipsticks and $5 pressed pigments in every shade of the rainbow rank up there with the best of 'em.
You don’t need a reason to want to hoard the brand’s budget-friendly goods, but just on the off chance you were looking for one anyway, you’re in luck: ColourPop is currently offering two very special “buy two, get one free” promos. That means you can snag three tubes of Liquid Lips for $12 instead of the original $18, and three shadows or pigments of your choice for just $10. How’s that for a sweet deal?
But, as always, there’s a catch. The offers are only available for a limited time. It’s unclear when, exactly, the opportunity to load up on your favorites at a discount will come to an end, but know this: There’s no time like the present to stock up on everything you’ll need for spring and beyond... and yes, that does include three different shades of bright green eyeshadow.
