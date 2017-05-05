ColourPop Has Two Insanely Good Sales Going On Right Now

The best kind of makeup is makeup that doesn’t force you to choose between quality and quantity — as in, it’s both good and on the right end of the affordability scale, so you can stock up on the necessities (and all the other stuff) without burning a hole the size of Jupiter in your wallet. That’s the magic of ColourPop, whose $6 liquid lipsticks and $5 pressed pigments in every shade of the rainbow rank up there with the best of 'em.
You don’t need a reason to want to hoard the brand’s budget-friendly goods, but just on the off chance you were looking for one anyway, you’re in luck: ColourPop is currently offering two very special “buy two, get one free” promos. That means you can snag three tubes of Liquid Lips for $12 instead of the original $18, and three shadows or pigments of your choice for just $10. How’s that for a sweet deal?
But, as always, there’s a catch. The offers are only available for a limited time. It’s unclear when, exactly, the opportunity to load up on your favorites at a discount will come to an end, but know this: There’s no time like the present to stock up on everything you’ll need for spring and beyond... and yes, that does include three different shades of bright green eyeshadow.
