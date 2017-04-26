ColourPop Is Having A Huge Sale — On EVERYTHING

For some inexplicable reason, there isn’t a term in the English language that properly conveys the feeling you get when you know you’re about to go absolutely wild on a sale. Not that we know of, at least — because if we did, we’d be using it right now to describe our plans for the next few days since we learned that ColourPop has a 20% off sale going on now through Monday. You know, just because.
According to the brand’s website, you have until May 1 at 2:59 p.m. EST to stock up on everything — yes, everything — your liquid lipstick-loving heart desires. There are no exclusions. (Except for the products that are inevitably sold out, of course, like the insanely popular new Ultra Blotted Lip formula.)
Eyeshadow palettes, lip color bundles, highlighter trios, the Spring 2017 collection — it’s all there, and all on sale, so now’s the time to be hitting Add to Cart with abandon. But don’t wait, because if there’s anything we know about ColourPop, it’s that the good shit goes fast. Now, where's my credit card?
