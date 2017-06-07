Last year, after several years of laying low, actress Renée Zellweger hit the silver screen once again to re-up the story of Bridget Jones. In Bridget Jones’s Baby, we saw Zellweger take the lead again in a familiar role that now feels like it was written for her and no one else.
It’s no surprise the 48-year-old is ready for another jab at the iconic career-making character. In a recent interview, Us Weekly asked the Oscar-winning actress if she’d like to add another film to the Bridget Jones franchise
"Selfishly I hope so!” she responded. “She’s a lot of fun!"
And that was that. She didn’t say much else, however, the fact that Zellweger is ready and willing to do another film is a good sign. While little has been said about adding a fourth installment to the franchise’s oeuvre, during an interview with Vogue last year the film’s producer, Eric Fellner, had some thoughts about the success of their dear Bridget.
"If you find a role that had such success as Bridget, why wouldn't you want to reprise that?" said producer, Eric Fellner. "We wanted to create a franchise following one person's life. I don't think that's been done before."
Not to mention the ending of Bridget Jones’s Baby. You may have noticed The Most Charming Brit Ever, a.k.a. actor Hugh Grant — who plays Daniel, Bridget’s boss and love interest — was written out of the script. Daniel apparently died in a plane crash. Though the IRL reason behind that decision revolved around some other issues.
As noted by the Huffington Post, in the final scene viewers see a newspaper headline that Daniel lived — he was found alive a year after his death.
If you ask us, this is the stuff sequels are made of.
