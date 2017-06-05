This silent honoring of the lives lost in the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena spoke volumes. Katy Perry's One Love Manchester outfit was covered in photos of the 22 victims of the attack, as a reminder that they won't be forgotten.
The concert brought together pop stars and fans to honor and raise money for the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in northern England. Ariana Grande, whose performance had just ended when a blast went off in the venue, was joined by her pop peers at the tribute concert, which raised $13 million dollars for the victims and their families. Miley Cyrus — with whom Grande reprised their cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" — Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, and others joined the "Dangerous Woman" singer for a powerful night of defiance.
While the performance were all epic, it was Perry's quiet honoring — via outfit — that surprised many fans. As reported by PopSugar, Perry wore a white Sonia Rykiel cape over her dress. It was only when the singer removed the cape during her performance of "Roar" that fans could see the subtle tribute underneath. The neck, back, and sleeves of her turtleneck dress were all adorned with photos of the victims of the bombing, making a gorgeous mosaic that you might have missed upon one viewing of the concert.
You can check out the moment at the 2:10 mark in the below video:
Prior to her performance at One Love Manchester, the "Part Of Me" singer took to Instagram to share her pride at being a part of the tribute:
"The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show," she wrote.
"I was touched by your tribute to the victims on your dress at the Manchester one love concert. Well done, that was a thoughtful and fitting way to honour them x," wrote one fan on the photo.
Perry's outfit may have been simple, but the sweet message was not lost.
