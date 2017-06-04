The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't. Don't confuse grief with lack of courage. https://t.co/9MEUfPLnkv— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017
This sort of hyped-up headline does the terrorists' job for them. UK isn't "reeling" @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KKesMHHIFY— Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) June 4, 2017
When people make tea in the microwave #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/M8006Sq8mr— Emily Rose✨ (@emilyrosehip) June 4, 2017
Toasters that aren't big enough to fit in the whole slice of toast. What is the point? #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/qj8OsaI2B1— Charles Rothwell (@charlierothers) June 4, 2017
#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling "Aloominum". FFS it is AL-U-MIN-I-UM!— CarpeJugulum 63% (@Insinuare) June 4, 2017
The same person holding several doors in a row open for you and running out of different ways to say thanks #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling— Ms Thomas (@thiannon_rhomas) June 4, 2017
@nytimes #reeling #not Man drinking #pint while fleeing becomes symbol of #London #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling https://t.co/AeDtA4083q— Heather-Maîr (@heathermair) June 4, 2017
People who eat kit-kats like this #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/X0t2sKkxvu— Liam Butler (@liam_butler5) June 4, 2017
Threat level may escalate to "There's no need for that." #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) June 4, 2017
"Sorry, the milkshake machine is broken" #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/3G04VTry5H— Charlie (@chralie) June 4, 2017
Not catching someone's name and having to spend the next three decades avoiding introducing them to anyone #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling— Sarah Crook (@SarahRoseCrook) June 4, 2017
#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling finding one passenger occupying more than one seat on the tube. pic.twitter.com/iZpnTkArSE— Rob (@GenericZA) June 4, 2017
Two consecutive days of sunshine #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling— elPedro (@AngryPete666) June 4, 2017
Love that #thingsthatleavebritainreeling is trending higher than the attack itself. Now THAT's what it means to be British— AbandonedBear (@AbandonedBear) June 4, 2017
Nobody is using #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling to laugh at a terrorist attack. We're using it to show we're not afraid after one.— Sofie Jaehn (@SofJae) June 4, 2017