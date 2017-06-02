We've seen plenty of kitten makeup products through the years, but somehow the most obvious one never seemed to make it to shelves: a cat eyeliner — for cat eyes. Get it? Get it?
Tarte's Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner, which launched today, is one of the cutest new products we've seen from the vegan, cruelty-free brand. It's part of a new lineup that includes shimmer palettes and blush/highlighter duos — but we have a feeling this is the one that will steal the show.
But cute packaging only goes so far, which is why we're thrilled that the stuff inside is just as good. The felt tip liner is infused with castor oil and jet-black pigment, so it shouldn’t tug on the skin as your glide it across your lash line. And the crisp waterproof line lasts for hours — sweat, beach, pool, dance party, whatever trouble you get into. Because if you’re going to make a product inspired by a feline, it better fierce AF. And this one is.
