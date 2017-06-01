On the past few weeks of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we learned something about Kris Jenner and her daughters: They know how to read. In fact, they’ve been discussing one particular book all the time lately. While I’d prefer to see the Kardashians reacting to literary fiction on TV, Caitlyn Jenner's tell-all memoir will suffice. A book has never been discussed with such fervor on E! before.
Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, has caused quite a ruckus in the Kardashian household for Jenner’s portrayal of her marriage with Kris. Kendall Jenner is banging on tables. Kris Jenner feels betrayed. But isn’t that the point of all great literature? To start a dialogue?
When a high-profile memoir like Caitlyn Jenner’s drops, the public is invited to enter a cloistered world. Jenner is only the latest in a long line of celebrities who have taken charge of their own stories. Here are a few of the best highlights from the juiciest celebrity memoirs.
Read These Stories Next: