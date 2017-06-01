MAC Has An Insane Deal Going On Right Now — But You Have To Act Fast

For the most part, high-end makeup being sold for an unusually low price is a major red flag. If your favorite $20 lip gloss is suddenly going for $5, you might want to check your sources; that kind of price cut screams counterfeit, or even worse, “well-loved.” But sometimes a mind-bogglingly good deal is just that, and you can, in fact, score a MAC Lipglass for the price of a cold brew without having to worry about the stranger who may or may not have already swiped it on before trying to pawn it off on a resale app.
For the next five days only, the brand is offering a special discount on its travel-sized Littles, which are not only adorable, but also perfect for travel. (Read: if you have five destination weddings to go to in the next two and a half months, these petite products are a lifesaver.) Usually priced at $10, you can now snag each of the minis for just $5 with code LITTLE. That’s less than you’d pay for two rides on NYC public transport.
There are plenty of options to choose from, including an array of Lipglass shades (cult-favorite Candy Yum-Yum is summer in a tube), multipurpose Pigments (a tiny dash of Tan blended in with your foundation will give you a believable bronze glow), and Zoom Lash mascaras in both vivid colors (we’ve got our eye on the bold Blue Charge) and classic black. Plus, if you spend $50 on the MAC website, you’ll get free standard shipping with your order. (And yes, full-size products count toward that total, so you can throw in one of the new Patentpolish Lip Pencils, too.) We can't think of any better way to spend $5 right now — or $50.
