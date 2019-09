MAC Has An Insane Deal Going On Right Now — But You Have To Act Fast

There are plenty of options to choose from, including an array of Lipglass shades (cult-favorite Candy Yum-Yum is summer in a tube), multipurpose Pigments (a tiny dash of Tan blended in with your foundation will give you a believable bronze glow), and Zoom Lash mascaras in both vivid colors (we’ve got our eye on the bold Blue Charge ) and classic black. Plus, if you spend $50 on the MAC website, you’ll get free standard shipping with your order. (And yes, full-size products count toward that total, so you can throw in one of the new Patentpolish Lip Pencils , too.) We can't think of any better way to spend $5 right now — or $50.