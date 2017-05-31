Ulta Is Having A Secret Sale On SO Many Products

Any savvy shopper knows that the sale section is where it’s at. There will always be junk to sort through, but that’s what makes hunting down the hidden gems feel so satisfying, like you’ve worked for it.
But unlike the $49-and-under rack at Urban Outfitters or the 2-for-$10 basics at H&M, the ongoing discounts at beauty megastores often go unappreciated in favor of big flash sales and limited-time deals. That’s probably how Ulta Beauty has managed to keep its vast selection of discounted products a secret for so long: We just weren’t really looking.
But there’s no time for regrets, because now we’ve finally opened our eyes to a whole world of markdowns we didn’t know existed while we were distracted by the 21 Days of Beauty sale, Gorgeous Hair Event, and 20%-off coupons. There, right on the Ulta Beauty website, you’ll find pages upon pages of skin, hair, and makeup must-haves at a major discount. We’re talking brands like Tarte, Urban Decay, Sally Hansen, Clinique, and more — at lower prices than you’ll see anywhere else.
So what are you waiting for? Go get lost in that well-stocked sale section, and wonder how you ever lived without it. Ahead, a handful of the offerings we’ll be snagging now that we’re in-the-know.