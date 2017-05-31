After Posting 25 Photos In An Hour, It's Clear Justin Bieber Needs A Social Media Manager ASAP

Remember that time Justin Bieber quit Instagram in an act of deviance while briefly dating Sofia Richie? His social media presence went cold for a few weeks, with only the spare promotional tweet here and there. He wiped himself clean after seeing how many of his fans were flooding Richie's and his own pages with jealous comments and mean emojis (snakes, mostly). That was then.
Now imagine the exact opposite of that.
Recently on Twitter, Bieber has been extremely over active, first tweeting half a dozen pictures of his pink eye (which one are you?), then sharing nearly 30 photos in less than an hour that appear to be a hodgepodge of photos from the past, um, decade of his life. There is truly no rhyme or reason to the photos unless he is trying to free up some iPhone memory while on vacation in the Hamptons. The tables have turned, Beliebers, as now you are the ones having to scroll there all his social media spam. (Although some of the pics are pretty funny and others pretty cute, but I am admittedly biased.)
So based on the fact that Bieber clearly has no rules when dealing with his Instagram, I hereby volunteer to be his social media manager. (A role I have said I would quit my job for.) The kids want to see an unfiltered version of the young pop star, but closeup images of his funky-looking eye, or him transforming into Halsey, are low-key disturbing.
Ahead, feast your eyes on the smorgasbord that is Justin Bieber's Instagram.
