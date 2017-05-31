This Nude Selfie Of Darren Criss Is Getting Everyone Hot & Bothered

Darren Criss is clearly having a lot of fun in the sun on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. We know this thanks to a very NSFW photo Criss posted on Instagram that shows him wearing nothing but a smirk on the set of the Ryan Murphy series, which will take a closer look at the murder of designer Gianni Versace and four other people in July 1997. Only a well-placed Speedo keeps fans from seeing the full Criss.
"So what's more red?" he asked in the caption of the cheeky selfie. "My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???" Hmm, that's a tough one, but his Instagram followers tried their best to answer this very difficult question. One person even came up with a fourth option: "My jaw is redder, because it just hit the floor."
Most had trouble containing their excitement over the scandalous photo, which is obvious from how many OMGs are filling his comments. "OMG remove the speedo," a fan wrote. "My whole body can't deal with this," another commented. "How dare you tease us like this," someone else wrote. "How dare you. But you look good so I ain't too mad."
Others just couldn't help but feel blessed by this particular pic. "Thank you so much for gracing the internet with this picture," one person wrote. Another compared this nude selfie to Kim Kardashian: "I think you just broke Instagram."
Someone else had their eyes in one area in particular: "Sir have you turned into a Ken Doll with those hip/leg lines???"
No, Criss hasn't turned into Ken, but he is playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the third season of ACS. It will also be the third time Criss has collaborated with Murphy, who played Blaine on Glee and appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel. Édgar Ramírez of Carlos and Joy fame has been cast as Versace and Penelope Cruz will play his sister, Donatella. From the looks of the photos, she's absolutely nailing it.
The 10-episode Versace season will run after season 2's Katrina airs, reportedly sometime in 2018. Until then, keep an eye on Criss' Instagram for more behind the scenes photos from the set.
