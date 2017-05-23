The First Official Photo Of Penelope Cruz As Donatella Versace Is Incredible

Glitz, glamour, and a shock of platinum blonde hair are sure to be the calling cards of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Ryan Murphy's upcoming season of ACS is centering around a decidedly more bling-y subject than O. J. Simpson: the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.
Of course, one of the major players in that story is Donatella Versace, the late designer's little sister and the current head honcho at the house of Versace. While many fans speculated that Lady Gaga would play the role, what with a song called "Donatella" and a gig as a Versace spokesmodel, it ultimately went to Penelope Cruz. Entertainment Weekly has the first official photo of Cruz in the role and it's basically everything fans could ever imagine.
Dressed in a bold, hot-pink gown, Cruz poses poolside at the Villa Casa Casuarina, the Miami Beach mansion where Gianni Versace was murdered. In the photo, Cruz is flashing a lot of leg (a Donatella signature) as she's flanked by two tan men clad in Versace briefs. It's a whole lot to take in, but it's basically everything the Versace brand is known for thrown into one picture. Throw in all the flashy jewelry, the sky-high heels, and the safety-pin detailing and you've got everything the OG Donatella is celebrated for.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the ACS crew filmed at the villa, which is now a restaurant and an assortment of suites. It's a rare glimpse at such a storied spot, so eagle-eyed fashion fans (and Murphy die-hards) should keep an eye out during the series for a look at a rarely seen filming locale.
In addition to Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin as his partner Antonio D’Amico, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed Gianni. The show is set to premiere in 2018.
