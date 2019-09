Some of the coolest scented tats come from Tattly , a site you may know thanks to its treasure trove of temporary body art designs. The company sells tons of non-toxic tattoos that last up to four days on your skin. Plus, they're created with vegetable-based ink that’s FDA-compliant, so they're safe for all ages. But here's the best part: The tattoos are pretty cheap ($18 for a set of 8) and come in a multitude of scents like rosemary, sage, peony, hydrangea, and even Ring Pop.