Harry Styles Tells Girl Who Was Injured In The Manchester Attack That He Loves Her

In the wake of the tragic Manchester attack, a number of celebrities stepped forward with thoughtful, heartfelt messages, tweets, and gestures to show their support for the victims and survivors.
Yet one teen received a major surprise. According to the Manchester Evening News, 14-year-old Freya Lewis, is not only a survivor of last week’s brutal attack, she’s a fan of Harry Styles.
Last week the young teen fought to survive after receiving devastating injuries. After attending the Ariana Grande concert, she and a friend, Nell Jones, were walking to meet her father when the blast happened. Sadly, Jones did not survive. Upon suffering multiple fractures, lacerations, and harsh burns, Lewis was given CPR at the site of the blast, then spent more than 10 hours in intensive care at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
However, after receiving a call from crooner Harry Styles it seems the teen's spirits have finally been lifted. After her sister, Georgia, noted on social media that Freya was his biggest fan, the post apparently made it to Styles. As reported by the Evening News, Lewis’ family noted on her blog that Styles called up the teen and gave her a warm message.
“The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up...Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!" The post continued, “The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!
“Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!”
Georgia also wrote on Facebook, “Cannot believe it, Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang.”
It’s easy to see how this particular story may have tugged at Styles’ heart, he apparently grew up only miles from Freya’s home, according to the outlet.
