Inspiring & Heartwarming Instagrams From The Great Manchester Run

Manchester showed its spirit as tens of thousands of people took part in a major athletics event in the city over the weekend.
The Great Manchester Run began after a minute's silence in honor of the 22 people who lost their lives in a senseless terrorist attack at the city's arena on Monday night. The BBC reports that shortly before the minute's silence, Oasis's "Don't Look Back in Anger" was played over loud speakers near the starting line. Earlier this week, the same song inspired an emotional mass singalong in Manchester city centre as people paid tribute to the victims.
Both professional and amateur runners took part in the event, which included Europe's largest 10km run and a separate half-marathon. Many runners wore yellow ribbons in honor of the tragedy's victims and their friends and families.
After giving the event the go-ahead, Greater Manchester Police safeguarded the event with additional security measures. Armed police officers were stationed in and among the 40,000 spectators who lined the streets, the BBC reports.
Click through the slideshow to your right for some of the most heartwarming and inspiring pictures from the Great Manchester Run that have been shared on Instagram.