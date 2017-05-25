Watch: Emotional Oasis Singalong In Manchester After Today's Minute Silence

The people of Manchester paused to observe a minute's silence this morning to remember the victims of Monday's terrorist attack. But the quiet was quickly followed by an emotional rendition of the Oasis classic "Don't Look Back in Anger". We hope you've got tissues at the ready.
Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde— Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017
Traffic was brought to a halt by the huge crowd of people, which included the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who gathered in St Ann's Square amid floral tributes for the moment of silence.
A lone voice then broke through the quiet as she began singing Oasis' anthem – and the crowd soon joined in. Guardian reporter Josh Halliday interviewed the woman who started the singalong, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, shortly after.
Just spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the amazing woman who started that impromptu Don't Look Back In Anger singalong in St Ann's Square pic.twitter.com/aGKuYJw65V— Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017
"I love Manchester and Oasis is part of my childhood. Don't look back in anger - that's what this is about. We can't be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future," she said. "We're all going to join together, we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."
Former Oasis frontman and Mancunion Liam Gallagher tweeted about his devastation following the attack. "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending love and light to all the families involved," he wrote.
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017
