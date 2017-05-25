Watch An Emotional Oasis Singalong In Manchester After A Moment Silence For Victims

The people of Manchester, England paused to observe a moment of silence Thursday morning to remember the victims of Monday's terrorist attack. But the quiet was quickly followed by an emotional rendition of the Oasis classic "Don't Look Back in Anger." We hope you've got tissues at the ready.
Traffic was brought to a halt by the huge crowd of people, which included the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who gathered in St. Ann's Square amid floral tributes for the moment of silence.
Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde— Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017
A lone voice then broke through the quiet as someone began singing Oasis' anthem – and the crowd soon joined in. The Guardian reporter Josh Halliday interviewed the woman who started the singalong, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, shortly after.
Advertisement
Just spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the amazing woman who started that impromptu Don't Look Back In Anger singalong in St Ann's Square pic.twitter.com/aGKuYJw65V— Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017
"I love Manchester and Oasis is part of my childhood. Don't look back in anger — that's what this is about. We can't be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future," she said. "We're all going to join together, we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted about his devastation following the attack. "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the families involved LG x," he wrote.
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017
At least 22 people died from the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English town, and more than 100 were treated for injuries. The suspected bomber, who died in the blast, is believed to be part of a larger network, and seven others have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack after ISIS claimed responsibility.
Grande canceled her upcoming shows in London and other European cities following the bombing. She tweeted, "broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
Advertisement