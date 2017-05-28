Frankie Grande, Ariana's Brother, Speaks Out Against Hate After Manchester Attack

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande's brother, addressed the Manchester Attack, calling for unity and love in the wake of the suicide bombing. Us Weekly reports that he also shared a link to a crowdfunding page established to help the families of those affected by the terror attacks that occurred at his sister's concert.
"My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," Frankie wrote across four tweets.
He also mentioned his sister's official statement, which came a few days after the bombing, supporting her message of togetherness. "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment." He also encouraged fans to "shine brighter."
Advertisement
My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester.— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017
I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear...— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017
....but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement.— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017
& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!✨— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017
Frankie, who has always been an outspoken supporter of his sister and her fanbase (Ariana even named a fragrance after him), also commended the courage and strength shown by Arianators in the wake of the tragedy.
I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time. ? https://t.co/fPlP6nf5oA— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017
Frankie posted a link to Just Giving, a crowdfunding site. So far, the campaign, established by the Manchester Evening News, has raised £1,804,557 of its £2 million goal. All of the money raised through the Just Giving service will go to the British Red Cross, which will then distribute it to the families affected by the bombing.
According to Us Weekly, Ariana said that she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert. She's already enlisted many of her friends to participate, though no official statement has been released on the lineup or the date for the benefit.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement