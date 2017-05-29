Chrissy Teigen Wants Us To Legalize Weed For Her Sister

You know that age-old question: What famous people would you invite to a dinner party, dead or alive?
Well, thanks to Chrissy Teigen’s recent tweets we now have three guests locked in on our wish lists: Chrissy, her mother, Vilailuck, and her sister, Tina. While sure they’re not technically famous, they’ve now got a few thousand new fans thanks to Twitter. Same thing.
During what looked like an, um, entertaining evening, the trio spent the night in on Saturday, cooking food and watching movies...the usual stuff. Though, according to Chrissy’s Snapchat video posted on Twitter, her sister was feeling a bit relaxed.
High sister, Chrissy captioned the video of her sissy cooking. “What’s going on over here?” Chrissy said in the footage. “This is gonna be sooooo fucking gooood. I cannot even wait,” Tina said, while sluggishly spooning a pot on the stove.
In an earlier Tweet, the supermodel noted that Tina was indeed pretty stoned. “Hour 4 of my high sister making nam khao rice for the book. ‘How long does this normally take?’ Tina: "like 5 mins."
Hour 4 of my high sister making nam khao rice for the book. "How long does this normally take?" Tina: "like 5 mins"— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 28, 2017
Even the iconic Cher said what many of us were thinking, “I wanna be friends with your sister,” she tweeted. Here’s hoping this yummy rice dish makes it into Chrissy’s forthcoming Cravings part II cookbook (accompanied with this anecdote and a shorter cooking time of course).
The hilarity didn’t cease there. Mom also had an interesting night on the sofa. Not long after the first two tweets, Chrissy then turned the camera on mama Teigen who was in the midst of catching a movie on TV.
“Give me a brief breakdown of this movie,” her daughter asked. A stone-faced Vilailuck turned to the camera and responded, “She was like being abused...so she like...killed all the man and made a meatball out of his body,” she said.
We have questions, so many questions: For starters, is that Tina in the background, eating the highly-anticipated nam khao? What pray tell were these women watching? How on earth anyone could summarize a plot like that straightfaced is a mystery. Did mom receive a contact high? Chrissy captioned the tweet, “Rotten tomato.”
Just another movie night at the Tiegen ranch.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
