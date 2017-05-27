It Looks Like Khloé Is Dropping Another Lip Kit With Kylie

If you couldn't get enough of the Kylie Cosmetics' first Koko Kollection, then today is your day. Back by popular demand, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are releasing a follow up to the already cult classic lip kit and the sisters have given us a preview.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can do no wrong in the eyes of the beauty world and her loyal followers. Once teased, a product is as good as sold out. Not content to simply bestow an iconic lip kit to the world, Jenner used her burgeoning beauty empire to raise half a million dollars in partnership with Smile Train, an organization that gives children cleft palate surgeries free of charge. What started as a small range of lip kits has expanded into nearly an entire line including a highlighter, blush, an eyeshadow palette. Her line is nearly complete (consider this foreshadowing). Now on to the lip kits.
Kylie previewed the entire collection on Friday on her favorite platform, Snapchat. Like the first Koko Kollection, the set includes three matte shades and one lip gloss. Also, like the first collection, the lip colors will come in the same golden copper tubes. Doll (a bright tangerine that screams summer), Bunny (a mauve), and Baby Girl (a salmon pink) make up the three matte selections. The gloss is a peachy champagne shade called Sugar Plum.
Remember that foreshadowing from a couple of paragraphs ago? It was only a matter of time after the release of her blushes and Kylighters. Kylie also announced that she will be coming out with a four-shade pressed powder palette. This is where older sister Khloé Kardashian comes in. She picked out the four powders (two highlighters, blush, and a bronzer) alongside Kylie.
The first Koko Kollection 4 piece had to be my favorite project I've done thus far. I've had so many requests to come back for round 2 ... and it's been so much fun creating these new additions to the Koko Kollection fam! We make magic, @khloekardashian! The new 4 piece and the face duo palette launches 5/31 at 3pm pst! Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics page xoxo
The Kylie Cosmetics Koko Kollection Part 2 officially launches on Wednesday, May 31 at 3 p.m. PT.
