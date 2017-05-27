It Looks Like Khloé Is Dropping Another Lip Kit With Kylie

The first Koko Kollection 4 piece had to be my favorite project I've done thus far. I've had so many requests to come back for round 2 ... and it's been so much fun creating these new additions to the Koko Kollection fam! We make magic, @khloekardashian! The new 4 piece and the face duo palette launches 5/31 at 3pm pst! Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics page xoxo

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 25, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT