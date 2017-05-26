Please Enjoy This Pic Of The Little Girl Who Grew Up To Be Rihanna

We didn't really need proof, but here it is: Rihanna has always been shining bright like a diamond, people.
The "This Is What You Came For" singer treated her Instagram followers to a rare Throwback Thursday moment yesterday, and we can thank her latest Fenty x Puma collaboration for inspiring her to do it. Rihanna's just released a range of pastel-hued jellies (dubbed jelly slides, and priced at $90 a pair), but saw fit to remind everyone that this isn't her first rodeo. Like most kiddos born in the '80s, the Barbados-born style star has been rocking jellies for decades.
Advertisement
Your Honor, at this time we would admit Exhibit A for identification:
Yes, that midriff-baring, pigtailed little girl on the right is Robyn Fenty, and if you don't know who Robyn Fenty is, well, we really can't help you. Robyn likes high-waisted jeans, refreshing lemon-lime beverages, baby tees, and hair bobbles. And what's that on her feet? Jellies, obviously.
"When I got the vision," the now-29-year-old Anti queen quipped.
Rihanna clearly had to dig deep for this treasure; look closely and you'll notice that it's actually a photographic negative that didn't quite make it to the Duane Reade photo developing counter. We fully expect Drake to swoop in, get it processed, and present it with a frame dripping in Chopard diamonds. Or maybe he's just keeping it as his iPhone background photo, and willing himself to not tap "like" on Instagram. Be cool, man. Be cool.
It's unclear just how old RiRi is in this pic, but it is clear that #TBT will be forever changed. How will the Navy ever recover?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement