The Best British Comedies For When You're Tired Of Judd Apatow

In the States, we make The Hangover, a raunchy buddy comedy about a bachelor party gone awry in Vegas. The British, on the other hand, make Withnail & I, a macabre comedy about two withering actors getting drunk in the damp English countryside.
In the States, we have Magic Mike, a flashy film in which Channing Tatum plays a male stripper. Compare this to one of Britain’s most famous films, The Full Monty, in which a group of schlubby factory workers commit to becoming a nude dancing troupe to raise funds.
See what I mean? British humor is characterized by certain distinct elements. For one, no topic is off-limits in comedy, as you'll see from the film Four Lions. Many comedies are propelled by irony, wit, and self-deprecation; others run on sheer absurdity. No matter the mood, one element all of the comedies on this list have in common is intelligence.
Read These Stories Next: