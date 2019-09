How Our Editors Would Spend $100 At Target

Come summer, we have a lot of other expenses to worry about besides adding to our wardrobe, like a broker fee for a new apartment, or a weekend trip we splurged on with friends from high school. And that means our closets sometimes tend take a back seat. Those are the moments when Target becomes the first on our list to hit when we need a new swimsuit for said trip, or a new piece of decor for said apartment. Sure, the items may not quite compare to that Attico dress you've been eyeing, or that Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini you just saw on Kendall Jenner and had to have, but they can come pretty darn close ( seriously, even Karlie Kloss is a fan ).