Karlie Kloss Bought Her First Heels At Target

In a new cover story for InStyle magazine, supermodel Karlie Kloss appears stunningly fierce surrounded by flames, while exuding superwoman-level strength as she holds up a busted sedan. Kloss is clearly in her element.
Though sometimes we need to be reminded that once upon a time Kloss was just a young teen with limited funds for shopping and big dreams like the rest of us. And it turns out her first foray into the world of high heels wasn’t by way of the usual Louboutins or Manolos, it was Target.
"Honestly, I never owned a pair of heels until I became a model. I remember buying a pair of black high heels from Target in St. Louis because I had to practice learning how to walk in them,” she explained in the interview.
Kloss then proceeded to set the scene: “I had just turned 15 — now 18 is the minimum age to model — and started high school on a Monday, and by Friday I was on a plane to New York for a casting call. I thought, 'There's no way anyone is going to book me for New York Fashion Week, but it's good to go and see people.' I had my high heels from Target and a little black dress from Macy's that my mom bought me. It became my lucky little black dress that I continued to wear again and again. That was the outfit I was wearing when I walked into Calvin Klein in 2008 and got cast in the show that launched my career. I look back at photos, and I'm like, 'How and why did anybody book me?' I was a child! But I was a very tall child. I've always been kind of an old soul, I guess."
The 24-year-old also got candid about feminism, her favorite superheroes, and whether or not she’d ever take a run at the White House. The verdict? Anything is possible.
