Karlie Kloss Bought Her First Heels At Target

Kloss then proceeded to set the scene: “I had just turned 15 — now 18 is the minimum age to model — and started high school on a Monday, and by Friday I was on a plane to New York for a casting call. I thought, 'There's no way anyone is going to book me for New York Fashion Week, but it's good to go and see people.' I had my high heels from Target and a little black dress from Macy's that my mom bought me. It became my lucky little black dress that I continued to wear again and again. That was the outfit I was wearing when I walked into Calvin Klein in 2008 and got cast in the show that launched my career. I look back at photos, and I'm like, 'How and why did anybody book me?' I was a child! But I was a very tall child. I've always been kind of an old soul, I guess."