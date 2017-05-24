Blake Lively Makes Highlighter Yellow Look Impossibly Chic

Normally, when we think of going to the ballet or the opera, we think of elegant haute couture that doesn’t distract from the main event. But Blake Lively may have just changed our minds.
The actress arrived at the American Ballet Theater's annual Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House in a gown so bright, we can only describe its hue as "highlighter yellow" — and she looked stunning as hell.
The low-cut Oscar de la Renta dress maximized cleavage while also showing off one of Lively's super-toned legs through a sexy slit. With its curve-hugging waist and flowing bodice, this gown has us dreaming of warmer summer days.
To complete the look, the mother of two wore her hair in a simple ponytail and accessorized with turquoise earrings, a couple of rings, and gold sandals.
But, just when we thought she couldn’t possibly pull off anything brighter, People pointed out that Lively kept herself warm by wearing an equally brilliant fuchsia coat that she paired with an glitzy clutch that read, "I Love You!!"
Here's a photo of Lively's full ensemble:
Lively has been full of surprises lately. Earlier this month, we learned that she will be playing an MMA fighter in Nick Cassavetes' upcoming film, Bruised. Though the casting may seem odd, remember that Lively is the same woman who not only pulled off this outfit, but who also attended a friend’s wedding just days after giving birth to her second child. If she can do that, she can do anything.
