Blake Lively Went To This Wedding Right After Giving Birth Like It Was NBD

If you needed an excuse to bail on a wedding, giving birth would be a pretty airtight alibi.
That's why new mom Blake Lively gets extra brownie points. After delivering her second baby with Ryan Reynolds last week, the actress still managed to get out and celebrate her good friend's nuptials on Sunday, October 2. Knowing Lively, she probably also found time to cater the event and lead the conga line.
Lively shared a photo of herself embracing bride Jessica Snyder on the big day. Reynolds, we presume, was on diaper duty.
"Most beautiful bride on the planet," she wrote on Instagram. "And the best friend I could ask for. @jessicarose617 thank you for being EVERYTHING. I love you."
You're a good pal, Blake. Now go home and get some shut-eye...if you can.
