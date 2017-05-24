Anne Hathaway To Produce & Star In New Rom-Com

The princess has become a producer. Variety reports that Anne Hathaway, the Disney alum who broke out in The Princess Diaries and then went on to win Oscar gold, is joining forces with STX Films to produce and star in a brand-new romantic comedy.
STX Films, the studio that brought Bad Moms to the big screen, is pulling out all the stops. Writers Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are set to put together the script. Their past works include The Vow, How to Be Single, and He's Just Not That Into You. Basically, they've got a pretty great pedigree when it comes to updating the usual fairy-tale love story. With Hathaway fronting the film, fans should prepare for a rom-com renaissance.
Advertisement
"We have been looking for ways to work with Annie since launching STX, and when she came to us with this idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her," STX Films chief Adam Fogelson told Variety. "This is a modern-day look at love, dating, and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate. As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant, and very unexpected ways."
Hathaway also commented, saying that she's hoping to update the genre and create a fresh comedic story at the same time. Maybe the movie won't have a quirky best friend, an impossibly adorable meet-cute and an adorable dog?
"I am excited to be collaborating with STX Films on this movie," Hathaway said in a statement. "It's been really heartening how willing they are to take risks and explore what we all hope will be a great and modern comedic story."
Fans' next opportunity to see Hathaway in action (literally) will be in Ocean's 8, which premieres next year.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement