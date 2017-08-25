Update: The third installment of Everlane's popular 100% Human collection is here. The latest batch of charitable tees, released just in time for Women's Equality Day, come in millennial pink and benefit Equality Now.
This story was originally published on May 23, 2017.
Everlane's 100% Human collection has been a restock-necessitating success since it first rolled out in January. Not only have the tees and sweatshirts, available in neutral hues with simple graphics, provided some fresh alternatives to our go-to basics; there's a philanthropic component we can fully get behind, too, since $5 of each purchase going to the ACLU. Then, in March, the brand relaunched the spate of pieces in a millennial pink font for International Women's Day, with $5 per item benefiting women's equality-focused organization, Equality Now. The tops were such a hit in the first two drops, the direct-to-consumer retailer restocked them again in April (having already raised $73,000 for the ACLU). Now, Everlane has a new twist on the do-good garb with its latest 100% Human launch: This time around, the pieces are Pride Month-themed, with a fitting color scheme and a some excellent new faces fronting the collection.
The campaign crop makes the pieces all the more appealing: Wise-beyond-her-years actress Rowan Blanchard, model Hari Nef, photographer Lee Bullitt, and model and painter Miles McMillan. The brand asked the faces of newest 100% Human threads to sound off on the topic of pride: "I am most proud of my generation for protecting each other and building safe spaces," Blanchard said in a release. "Pride is resilience, compassion, and trust," Nef said.
The assortment includes T-shirts, tank tops, crewneck sweatshirts, and a tote; the pieces come, yet again, in a basic palette of white and gray, but with Pride-apropos multicolored text. (Each piece comes with a matching 100% Human pin, too.) The collection ranges from $18 for the tote to $50 for a sweatshirt. It'll all be available on June 5th, but click through to check it out in full ahead of the drop date.