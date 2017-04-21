Everlane's 100% Human Collection Is Back (Again!) For An Amazing Cause

Everlane just restocked its popular 100% Human ACLU collection, which has proven to be so popular, it's sold out not once, but twice. The assortment of tees and hoodies have raised $73,000 for the ACLU thus far, and based on the success of the first two drops of the collection, we're guessing (and hoping!) they'll continue racking up profits for the human rights organization with the latest restock.
This story was last updated on March 7, 2017.
Earlier this year, Everlane released a collection of slogan T-shirts meant to foster inclusivity and raise money for the ACLU — and shoppers responded by depleting its stock pretty quickly. Still, that didn't mean the company simply checked a box off a list and went about its day. Its commitment to bolster empathy and understanding is still very much relevant, as is its support of likeminded causes. So, for International Women's Day, it's relaunching its 100% Human collection in new millennial pink font. And, once again, $5 from each purchase will go to charity — this time, to Equality Now, an organization that champions women's equality. Click through to scoop up your own T-shirt and let everyone know where you stand.
This story was originally published on January 19, 2017.
Brands are frequently turning out one-off pieces or special collections that have a conscience-stoking peg. You know the drill: a portion of proceeds go to a charitable cause and, sometimes, the items itself making a statement about something bigger than just clothing. However, we're often not all that jazzed about actually wearing the good karma-boosting garb, and would rather just donate directly to a good cause.
But Everlane just rolled out a capsule that's equally appealing in terms of the actual threads as well as the M.O. behind the collection. Dubbed 100% Human, the assortment of tees and sweatshirts are meant to telegraph a "message of equality and inclusiveness," per a release. The transparency-touting brand is donating $5 to the ACLU for every 100% Human item sold.
The collection is apparently timed to the exhausting election cycle we all just endured (and, presumably, the impending presidency that many find very troubling). "We don’t always agree. Different politics. Different priorities. But it doesn’t mean we have to be divided. This year, let’s celebrate being 100% human. Together." according to the release. "After a long season of divisive rhetoric, we think two things matter most now—protecting those rights and remembering that we are more the same than we are different."
The collection is comprised of eight pieces, with T-shirts priced at $22 and sweatshirts going for $50. Each item comes with a pin bearing the slogan, so you can tack that message of inclusivity onto your bag in addition to wearing it on your chest. In addition to nabbing the collection on the retailer's site, if you're in NYC, you can shop the collection at Everlane's pop-up."Each product bears the slogan as a reminder that no matter what we may believe, we all share the common thread of humanity," according to the release. Ahead, check out the brand's stylish do-good spate of tops.