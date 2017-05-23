This Buzzy Lipstick Vault Is Half Off At Sephora Right Now

There’s a big difference between a frivolous splurge and a smart investment, and most of it comes down to personal preference. Are you going to use that $400 blow dryer as if it were attached to your dominant hand, or will it sit untouched while you return to your old air-drying ways? Now, ask yourself, Would I sooner give up sex, or even mascara, than wear the same lip color two days in a row? If so, then Tarte’s Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick Vault is one very wise way to spend your money.
With all 24 of the line’s flattering, beach-themed Color Splash Lipsticks — which we've been raving about since they launched in February — included in the set, the limited-edition vault is your entire lipstick wardrobe in a single Sephora purchase. What could be better than that? Well, here’s one more reason to hit that red Add to Basket button like your happiness depends on it: The exclusive set is currently available for half its actual value (!). Twenty-four full-size lipsticks, which usually retail for $21 a pop, for $250 total, down from $504. It’s a sale price so good, it’s almost like someone messed up on the math somewhere down the line.
And who knows? Maybe they did, but nobody’s complaining. Now you don’t have to decide between bright-red Miami Vice, brown-satin Boardwalk, or peachy-nude Colada — you can have ‘em all, and Beach Babe and Rum Punch and Island Life, too. We don’t know for sure when, exactly, the price will return to retail value, so don’t sleep on making the lipstick vault your own.
