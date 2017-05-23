The Cannes Film Festival always dishes up a particular streak of glamour that's unlike any we see in the myriad of red carpets we follow throughout the rest of the year. There's couture! There's embellishment! There's Kendall Jenner in jorts (along with Alexandre Vauthier)! And since day one of the glitzy festival, attendees had our eyes glued to dispatches from La Croisette, as they came and conquered the scene in impeccable fashion. We've already waxed poetic about the flurry of models and actresses serving truly memorable lewks on the French Riviera this time around, but one person has emerged as the unparalleled sartorial victor of the 2017 festival — and that's Nicole Kidman.
The actress is in town premiering a series of projects, including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, How To Talk To Girls At Parties, and Top of The Lake: China Girl. At an unofficial capacity, though, she's showing fellow Cannes-goers how one properly works (and slays) a red carpet: Kidman has been working with longtime stylist Julia von Boehm to achieve a whole new level of extraordinary — and unexpected — with her get-ups. That's evident with every step of Kidman's looks, from preparation to the actual moment she steps on the red carpet: The Australian-raised, Nashville-based star may be in town for less than a week, for instance, but her luggage took two whole months to assemble, von Boehm told Vanity Fair. Each look is meticulously broken down in a binder, which is in the possession of the stylist, her assistant, and the actress' assistant at all times.
"Because she has so many different events, one dress has to blow the other one away," von Boehm explained to Vanity Fair. "You really can’t go up and down [in terms of wow factor]. You have to always keep or build on that same level." Lucky for the stylist, her client "can really wear anything," so she has an array of silhouettes that could suit her. (Kidman does have some preferences, though, such as long sleeves and plunging necklines.) The final lineup included fresh-off-the-runway Rodarte and Raf Simons-designed Calvin Klein by Appointment, both of which never fail to make us swoon — as well as cameos from other industry-beloved brands. The images speak for themselves, though, so we've rounded up the gowns (accompanied by fittingly breathless commentary, obviously) in the slideshow, ahead.