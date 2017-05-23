"Because she has so many different events, one dress has to blow the other one away," von Boehm explained to Vanity Fair. "You really can’t go up and down [in terms of wow factor]. You have to always keep or build on that same level." Lucky for the stylist, her client "can really wear anything," so she has an array of silhouettes that could suit her. (Kidman does have some preferences, though, such as long sleeves and plunging necklines.) The final lineup included fresh-off-the-runway Rodarte and Raf Simons-designed Calvin Klein by Appointment, both of which never fail to make us swoon — as well as cameos from other industry-beloved brands. The images speak for themselves, though, so we've rounded up the gowns (accompanied by fittingly breathless commentary, obviously) in the slideshow, ahead.