Over Millennial Pink? Lupita Nyong'o Will Change Your Mind

Lupita Nyong'o can do no wrong on the red carpet, as she once again proved at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York City on Saturday night.
The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress presented an award to Ava DuVernay for her harrowing Netflix documentary about the United States' growing prison population, 13th.
Following the ceremony, Nyong'o posted a photo of herself wearing a peachy halter gown with dazzling embellishments next to DuVernay.
"The prolific director Ava DuVernay received the Peabody Award for her essential documentary '13th' tonight, and I had the honor of presenting her with the award," Nyong'o captioned the adorable pic. "Congratulations to my friend, @directher!"
As beautiful as her dress was, what really caught our eyes was Nyong'o's stunning gold hair piece that coiled through her natural locks.
"About last night #PeabodyAwards," Nyong'o wrote.
Of course, the Peabody Awards are about much more than just the celebrity fashion. For the past 76 years, the prestigious George Foster Peabody Awards are given to the finest minds and influencers in media, from journalism to filmmaking.
As Variety reported, Saturday night's event, hosted by Rashida Jones, honored 30 programs including Donald Glover's show Atlanta, Beyoncé's film Lemonade, CBS News' investigative reporting in "Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction," Louis C.K.'s drama Horace and Pete, and HBO’s Veep.
Though the night was a celebration of art and storytelling, it was also a nod to the power that speaking the truth holds, especially during such uncertain political times, The Hollywood Reporter noted.
"This has been a very hard year for the truth," Jones told The Hollywood Reporter. "We've seen conspiracy theories, spin, propaganda, and outright lies try to steamroll over plain facts. We've seen truth and science categorically denied, and we've seen journalists attacked as the enemy of the people. We've seen real news called fake news, fake news called real news, and a straight up disregard for democracy. But, the truth doesn’t give in easy: Truth stays its course. And, truth will prevail as long as we all have the courage to seek it."
