We’ve been in an uphill battle to convince consumers and entertainment executives that the lives and stories of those on the margins matter. The list of Peabody winners not only cosigns this truth, but elaborates the ways these stories stand out. A good story narrates the lives and histories of individuals, but it also says something about the culture and world we live in. That is why we love Atlanta and Lemonade so much. It’s also why films like Get Out, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight have dominated the box office. If other award shows only seem to illuminate how far we have to go, the Peabody Awards are miles ahead, setting an example for how to get there.