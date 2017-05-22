There was something in the air (24K gold or not) last night at the Saturday Night Live wrap party. To celebrate the show's season finale, Katy Perry — who had just performed "Bon Appétit" and her new track, "Swish Swish" — and the cast partied it up at Rockefeller Center. And if the idea of hitting the dancefloor with a slew of comedians isn't enough, People reports that Perry and SNL's own Leslie Jones had a sing-off to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like."
"Seriously we turned up last night at @nbcsnl wrap party,” Jones captioned a video on Twitter. "Me and @katyperry had to turn out the old man lmao!! Katy you are a QUEEN!!"
In the short clip, you can see Jones, wearing a black leather jacket and oozing with confidence, face to face against Katy Perry's peroxide pixie. They're singing at each other, with Mars' smooth delivery as a backdrop to the epic dance floor battle. Perry had a white shirt on over a black dress and over-the-knee boots in what appears to be a very Comme des Garçons-approved style move. She was co-chair of the Met Gala, after all.
Seriously we turned up last night at @nbcsnl wrap party. Me and @katyperry had to turn out the old man lmao!! Katy you are a QUEEN!! pic.twitter.com/ZPRbqjga7r— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 21, 2017
But it wasn't just a vocal showdown. The two also had plenty of moves to show off, too. Perry stepped back as Jones threw down some major swagger. It was all in good fun, however, because Jones showed off a sweet selfie with Perry, saying that it was her "fav pic of night."
Fav pic of night!! We boogied y'all!! @katyperry is the TRUTH and photo bomb by @foxyneela pic.twitter.com/q4iOyTfnQv— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 21, 2017
Perry's SNL appearance is only the beginning of what may be a summer totally saturated with her new sound. In addition to releasing her new album, Witness, and embarking on a tour, Perry confirmed that she'll be a judge on ABC's American Idol reboot. Prepare to get very, very familiar with this pixie cut and the pulsing bass of "Chained to the Rhythm."
