Katy Perry Makes A Surprisingly Convincing Guy Fieri

Okay, people, let's cool it with the fake holidays. Yesterday was 420 and National Look Alike Day? Why? How? Who needs it? Why didn't we at least get the day off?
That's not say that we didn't appreciate Katy Perry's clever attempt to celebrate the "holidays." The pop star may have blown it with her tone-deaf Kali Ra post, but her latest Instagram is kisses fingers.
Having already imitated Hillary Clinton for Halloween, the singer was on the hunt for a new celebrity to "look alike." Who, oh who, also has a platinum crop? Justin Bieber? Too easy. Susan Powter? Too obscure. Food Network personality Guy Fieri? Just riiiiight.
Perry grabbed some hair gel and the largest pair of shades she could find, pulled her best I-just-found-a-remote-mom-and-pop-diner-that-serves-chicken-fried-donut-jalapeno-poppers expression, and the result is this little gem:
"Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday, and now #nevergettinglaidday," the current Vogue cover star joked, tagging the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host.
Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan has the Fieri-imitating edge thanks to his faux-goatee and flame-print shirt, but Perry did a respectable job. Fieri himself has yet to respond to the tribute, but he told People last year that he was fine with being a popular Halloween costume choice.
"I think it's funny, you know, it's cool," he told the magazine. "You gotta be able to laugh. You gotta be able to enjoy it."
Phew. We'd hate for Perry to be blacklisted from his critically acclaimed restaurants. Nobody should ever be denied their right to French Dip or Trashcan Nachos.
If you're blaming this pic on some celebratory herbal refreshments, don't be so sure.
“The weed — I’m not friends with it," she said in a January 2014 GQ profile. “I can’t do that stuff. I’d be like in the corner: ‘Are you trying to kill me?!’"
Oh. 86 those Trashcan Nachos then.
