What You Need To Know About Guy Fieri's Brand-New Show

Yesterday, we found out that culinary goddess Ina Garten is currently working on a new series called Cook Like A Pro. But, it turns out she’s not the only Food Network fave adding another show to their resume. According to MediaPost, Scripps announced at its recent upfronts that Guy Fieri will also soon be getting a new series.
Fieri, who was first discovered for his television talent on the second season of Next Food Network Star, has enjoyed varying degrees of success with shows like Guy’s Big Bites, Ultimate Recipe Showdown, Guy Off The Hook, Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, and Guy’s Grocery Store Challenge. However, none of those has become as well-known as Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives.
Over the course of Triple D’s 10-year run, Guy has traveled to 46 states and tasted countless incredible dishes from dozens of talented chefs. It looks like Food Network wants to infuse some its popularity into Fieri’s newest series. Eater reports that the new series will involve Guy working with some of the chefs he visited in the 26 seasons of Diner, Drive-In, And Dives. The show's working title is Guy’s Big Project.
We have reached out to Food Network for additional details and will update this post as we learn more. Unlike Ina Garten’s new show, which will premiere in May, Guy’s Big Project still does not have an expected airdate. At least we’ll have the Barefoot Contessa to teach us a thing or two about cooking while we wait for more Guy. And, we're certainly not complaining about that.
