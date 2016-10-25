Celebrity chef and America's wacky dad, Guy Fieri, embarked on an epic road trip back in 2007 with his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Over the course of 24 seasons, he's managed to hit up some of the best and most unexpected food spots across the country. In what has become way better than any family car trip we've ever taken, Fieri has hit spots in nearly every single state. In fact, in a recent interview with People, he gave the exact number of states he's visited on the show, and that number is 46.
These past seven years, Fieri has managed to make it all the way to Alaska and Hawaii, both states that are pretty hard to access with just a red Camaro. But, there are still four states the DDD host has yet to make it to.
He told People the remaining spots are North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Arkansas. He said, "I’m trying to get those done," but not before taking the show on an international trip to Argentina. The Argentinian episode is set to be filmed next year, while Guy kills two birds with one stone and vacations there for his birthday. No word on exactly when he'll be rounding out the last of his U.S. list, but we trust he won't be able to stay away from the "flavortowns" in the remaining states for much longer.
