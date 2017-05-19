Kim Kardashian just cemented her status as one of Instagram's biggest influencers. She passed 100 million Instagram followers on Thursday. And to mark the occasion, Kardashian shared the personal meaning behind her most-liked Instagram posts.
Kardashian's most-liked pic is a photo of her family, taken this past Easter. "This pic was taken in April when we had Easter at our house," Kardashian explained on her website. "Family is everything to me."
The original Instagram post was captioned simply "Easter 2017." It has more than 4.5 million likes.
Kardashian's second most-popular photo is also a family pic, and it came after the reality star took a social media hiatus. Captioned "family," it garnered more than 4.2 million likes.
"This was the first photo I posted on Instagram after taking a few months off from social media," Kardashian explained on her website. "I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible."
Kardashian's third most-liked photo is a snapshot of herself with her son, Saint. (We're starting to pick up on a trend here.)
"Saint is the sweetest boy. He never cries or fusses," Kardashian wrote on her website. "I love watching him grow up."
The last popular photo Kardashian shared is another photo of herself, Kanye, North, and Saint on a stroll through New York. "It's always so special to be together — especially when our schedules can be so busy."
The family photos are all super sweet, so it's not surprising that they reeled in so many likes. It is a little ironic though, that Kardashian literally wrote the book on selfies, and none of her selfies made it into her most-liked post list.
