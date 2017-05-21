Miley Cyrus Is Obsessed With This Dress — & You Will Be Too

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Come summer, all we want to do is wear as little clothing as possible. And, it seems that Miley Cyrus is on the same page. For a recent visit to a radio morning show in New York City last week, the 24-year-old singer was spotted in an easy, breezy dress by one of our favorite indie designers, Lily Ashwell.
The whole reason we first fell in love with the California-based brand was because we realized just how throw-on-and-go its items are. Its slips, dungarees, and floral frocks are the kinds of pieces you just want to live in, and heck, if we were doing a press tour following the drop of our latest single, we'd probably wear something from Lily Ashwell's collection, too. First, Cyrus stepped out in the Poppy, which goes for $265 (but think about it: If you wear it 10 times this summer, you're already getting your money's worth). Then, she changed into the Sophia, and short-sleeve variation of the look. So, if they weren't selling out already, these dresses are bound to be flying off the virtual shelves now that they've received the Miley Cyrus seal of approval.
Click on to shop this easy frock while you still can, along with some similar options in case the OG version is already gone.