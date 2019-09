Miley Cyrus Is Obsessed With This Dress — & You Will Be Too

The whole reason we first fell in love with the California-based brand was because we realized just how throw-on-and-go its items are. Its slips, dungarees, and floral frocks are the kinds of pieces you just want to live in, and heck, if we were doing a press tour following the drop of our latest single, we'd probably wear something from Lily Ashwell's collection, too. First, Cyrus stepped out in the Poppy, which goes for $265 (but think about it: If you wear it 10 times this summer, you're already getting your money's worth). Then, she changed into the Sophia , and short-sleeve variation of the look. So, if they weren't selling out already, these dresses are bound to be flying off the virtual shelves now that they've received the Miley Cyrus seal of approval.